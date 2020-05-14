UPDATED, 3:12 p.m. – Based on results of a trial using a mannequin in the water, a provincial dive team is set to return for further inspection.

The Town of Truro issued an update just after 3 p.m. May 14 in regards to the trial the evening before.

“The data collected has been charted and the dive team has been briefed,” reads the release.

“The dive team will be returning with a side sonar scanning device that should identify objects that need further inspection in the water.”

TRURO – The Truro Police Service will soon meet to decide next steps in the investigation into a missing three-year-old boy.

The police, along with Colchester Ground Search and Rescue and air support from the Department of Natural Resources, conducted a trial using a mannequin the same size and weight as Dylan Ehler. The trial involved launching the mannequin into the water and following it through a transmitter, kayakers, and the helicopter.

Dylan was last seen around 1:15 p.m. May 6 in the area of Elizabeth and Queen streets in Truro. His boots were found in Lepper Brook later that evening, with one being located near the mouth of Salmon River.

Data has been collected and mapped from the mannequin trial.

The Town of Truro issued a press release May 14, saying the weather and water conditions weren’t exactly as they were the day Dylan went missing.

“This trial was not meant to be an exact science; however, it is believed that the exercise did produce some useful information that the team will be evaluating,” reads the release.