TRURO – Patrol officers with the Truro Police Service are testing body-worn cameras for the next two months.

Rob Hearn, deputy chief with the service, says two cameras are already being worn daily as part of a pilot project. The results of the project will be presented to the Truro Board of Police Commissioners in October.

“Our patrol officers tend to have the most interaction with the public,” said Hearn, about who would be wearing the cameras. “Both will be deployed on each shift.”

The pilot project, says the deputy chief, comes at no cost to the service. If the decision is made at the end of the pilot to have them used daily, the service will purchase some for officers, however Hearn didn’t have an estimated cost.

“I’ve seen the videos from the cameras and they are crystal clear, and high definition. The cameras are also very durable,” he said.

Much like the service’s in-car camera system, the body cameras are always recording video and audio.

“When we turn our cars on, our in-car cameras turn on,” explained Hearn. “When the car is turned off, the camera stays on and recording for a period of time. The body cameras are always recording.”

The body cameras can be tied into the in-car system, making the recording and downloading process “seamless”, says the deputy.

“Each of our officers used to have to download the video from the in-car cameras, but now we have a wireless system and it automatically gets downloaded. If we choose to go ahead with the body cameras, we can have a docking system for downloading.”

Hearn says there’s an expectation from the public that their safety is paramount, “and that’s what’s pushing this.”

In 2016, the service had a demonstration with body worn cameras, however the cost then was significant. Hearn says the cost now is much lower for the equipment.

“Nationally and provincially we’ve been seeing the debate of should police have them,” said Hearn. “Saint John, New Brunswick, just announced they would be getting them, and I believe Kentville has had them for some time now. Halifax is also discussing them.”

He said the cameras are through WatchGuard Video, however some of the features available through the company – such as facial recognition – won’t be something the local force will use.

The officers wearing the cameras will have them clearly visible, and the hope is the cameras will assist in improving the safety of the public and officers, increase transparency within the police, and further enhance the service’s evidence gathering capabilities.