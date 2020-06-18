TRURO – With the cancellation of Truro’s Canada Day festivities, residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate and show off their pride.

The town’s Canada Day celebrations at Civic Square have already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Downtown Truro Partnership and Town of Truro are collaborating on a friendly, patriotic decorating competition.

“COVID-19 may have put a damper on our typical Canada Day celebrations, however, we can still show our Canadian spirit and further beautify our amazing community,” said Mayor Bill Mills in a press release.

Jenn Mantin, the executive director of the Downtown Truro Partnership, says they’re excited to see what residents and businesses come up with for the contest.

“While it’s disappointing that our annual Canada Day events had to be cancelled, we are hoping this fun competition will lift spirits and be a great opportunity show some Canadian pride,” she said.

Complete contest rules can be found online at https://www.truro.ca/living-in-truro/happy-canada-day.html. The deadline for entries is June 24.