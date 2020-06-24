TRURO – A councillor for the Town of Truro has passed away.

Mayor Bill Mills posted the news of Tom Chisholm’s passing on the town’s Facebook page. He was 69.

“Tom was very proud to serve the Town of Truro in the capacity of Councillor and Deputy Mayor. He was extremely passionate about his community and was committed to making Truro a better place for everyone,” reads Mills’ post.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences are with his wife, Carmel, and his entire family. Tom has touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Chisholm, the current deputy mayor, was elected to council in 2012 and has served since. He was a representative of Ward 2.

Through the course of his terms on council, Chisholm sat on a number of committees and boards, including: Audit committee, Downtown Revitalization, Farmers’ Market Advisory, Town Planning Advisory, Library Construction, Truro Police Board, and others.