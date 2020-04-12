TRURO – Sarah Pearson knows she is going to need art to make it through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, it’s about more than just herself – it’s about the support within the arts community regardless of geographic location, skill, or even medium.

That’s what lead her to create ACT, or Artists Creating Together, on Facebook.

“These artists creating and expressing are sparking others to create, and that therapeutic outlet is a gift to everyone,” said Pearson.

As a women’s support worker at The Lotus Centre in Truro, Pearson knew her place of work would be closing to the public early on in the pandemic. The board of directors, as well as Pearson’s boss, made the decision right away to send the employees home and close the doors in assisting to flatten the curve of the virus.

“This, of course, meant all the clients in our community that rely on our centre would temporarily have limited to no access to the services they have come to rely on,” she said. “We and so many other similar service providers immediately worked to make our services mobile so we can continue to help people navigate other community supports and continue support work through various online resources and mobile sessions. For people who are already in crisis, this situation unfortunately escalates their needs.”

Within a few days of the centre’s doors closing, Pearson had the idea for ACT.

She had to set up a workspace in her home, while continuing to develop new systems for client sessions. But she also needed a plan for herself and her family to stay well.

“For me, being “well” has always involved creativity and art. I knew I would need a creative outlet to maintain my own health and wellness so I can continue to do my day job supporting women in need,” said Pearson.

Prior to the idea for the group, Pearson had been working on her own few pieces reflecting trauma and loss, including one that looks at the idea that people need to “get over things” to move on from a situation or trauma.

“When in reality, we don’t. We need to work through things,” she said.

“That involves acknowledgement and acceptance and it is a vital part of the grief process… a piece that is often just boxed up.”

Sarah Pearson’s ‘Not over, but through’, an acrylic piece on 36”x48” plywood. The piece is one of Pearson’s newest creations reflecting trauma and loss. ‘Not over, but through’ looks at the idea that people need to “get over things” to move on from a situation or trauma. But in reality, people need to work through it. Submitted photo

She originally thought ACT would be a few of her artist friends meeting up online and showing pieces they were working on. She envisioned critiques and inspiration from fellow artists.

“Basically a group of friends to help keep each other level through the sudden change in our lives and being isolated.”

That, however, quickly changed. ACT allows everyone to join in and view ‘Socially Distanced Shows’ weekly by the artists, both semi and professionals not just locally, but from throughout Canada.

‘Art- Gone Viral’ is a group of more than 100 artists, with about half actively creating COVID-19, pandemic, or isolation pieces.

‘Weekly Challenges’ is a group for artists who work on a new challenge or theme each week. That group has more than 75 members, with about 30 actively contributing online.

The group’s first show, by the Art- Gone Viral artists, launched a week ago. The second virtual exhibit, from the challenges group, launched April 12.

“We will also be adding a gallery that is not specific in theme but showcasing a variety of pieces that have been done in the past and are current projects by members,” said Pearson.

The group has been gaining in popularity since Pearson launched it. Friends have shared it among their friends, who continued to share. Brandt Eisner, another local artist, and Outsider Insight were instrumental in helping the membership grow through their social media channels.

“It is all about sharing art and supporting creativity without being exclusive,” said Pearson. “It is an example of the ripple effect for sure. If everyone adds a couple people it can grow pretty fast.”

All the artwork included are original pieces by the artists. There’s everything from a graffiti artist in B.C., to dance on the East Coast. There are writers, printmakers, photographers, painter, mixed media artists, videographers, and sculptors among the group.

While the group is based on Facebook at the moment, Pearson knows it’s not the ideal situation and would love to see its interest grow and move to its own website.

“The intention of the entire thing was to be group-guided in concept and individually-guided for each artist within their own online studio,” she explained.

Each artist is assigned a studio (an album in the photos section of each group) where they can upload images of their process and then the final pieces. Other artists in the group can “visit” their online studios, look at pieces, and chat, for example.

As part of the ‘Weekly Challenges’ group, Pearson said themes are discussed and voted on. The winning theme is then used and artists in the group have a week to create their piece.

“I also have some plans for some fun community and group challenges for anyone who likes the main page that we will be posting soon,” she said, as a way to get even more of the online viewing community involved.

She’s hoping ACT is giving artists an outlet to let out some challenging feelings that surface during a difficult situation, such as this pandemic.

“Possibly the less pretty, hard and very real feelings that are completely natural at a time like this. Some of the pieces in the Art- Gone Viral group are emotionally very heavy, they provoke feelings allowing the artist and audience a chance to reflect on their own experiences of this pandemic in a meaningful way.”

The challenges group, she says, is a different type of outlet, and allows the artist to “organically create whatever their interpretation” is of the weekly theme.

“This is also important when using art and creativity as a therapeutic outlet.”