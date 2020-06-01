TRURO – Jeanne Sarson and Linda MacDonald are doing everything they can to bring a feminist analysis to an inquiry of the mass shooting that began in Portapique and left 22 dead.

“The fundamental issue is we have to address the patriarchal inequity that comes to women and girls because they are women and girls,” said Sarson. “We want to seize this opportunity and say we can do better.”

For more than two decades, MacDonald and Sarson have been working together with a focus on human trafficking and non-state torture. They’ve been trying to get federal support to have non-state torture included in criminal law.

“We want to zero in on male violence against women,” said MacDonald, about the feminist analysis of an inquiry. “If we move to femicide, we can get to prevention. There’s no sense in doing an inquiry if we can’t get to the prevention.”

The two women are part of the Feminists Fighting Femicide group that is calling for a feminist analysis of violence. Of the 22 victims killed during the mass shooting, 13 were women – including one teenaged girl.

But Sarson said it’s also about children, and “making sure children are seen” during the process.

“That’s why we’ve asked for an inquiry to occur on Nova Scotia soil,” she said. “To give all the adults, friends, family members, and neighbours a place of dignity.”

MacDonald said they want the inquiry and feminist analysis to be holistic, and examine the centuries of existence of the province, and of the systemic sexism that’s occurred.

“If it’s a caring process, people will have a sense of being heard, and a sense of healing,” said MacDonald.

“Especially the families,” added Sarson.

In the days following the April 18-19 13-hour rampage, Supt. Darren Campbell, Officer in Charge of Support Services for Nova Scotia RCMP, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, called the act “senseless.”

That word doesn’t sit well with MacDonald in regards to the incident.

“We have to stop saying that. We need it to make sense,” she said. “It’s pretty scary to say this was senseless.”

MacDonald also can’t understand why an inquiry would have to wait until the police investigation is finished. The killer, she says, is dead, so it wouldn’t be infringing on a fair trial, “unless the police are planning on charging someone else.”

“I can’t see why this can’t happen right away.”

The feminist analysis on violence, says Sarson, is only a component to an inquiry.

“As feminists, we’re not going to investigate a crime, but we would like an analysis of their investigation,” she said.

They would, says MacDonald, like the chairperson of the inquiry to have a feminist understanding. But, as important as a feminist analysis is, MacDonald says it’s just as important to keep the inquiry in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil hasn’t agreed to an inquiry into the shooting, and instead is calling on Ottawa to take the lead.

“All Nova Scotians have been impacted by these multiple crimes,” said MacDonald. “We have had the Criminal Code changed from analyses done in Nova Scotia, so it can still have an impact on the Criminal Code.”

Since they started calling for a feminist analysis on violence, MacDonald and Sarson have been busy writing letters and op-ed pieces, being interviewed by various media, and listening to women tell their stories.

Sarson has been writing numerous op-ed pieces for various publications, and says it’s important to put a positive light on the words patriarchal, feminism, and misogyny.

“We know without a feminist analysis that patriarchy harms everyone,” she said. “I’m trying to deliver that message while also providing evidence that this is in front of us. We know this is happening and we should be on the street corners talking about it so we have an understanding of where we are in relation to developing a safe province, relationships, and communities.”

The women have been doing podcast interviews as well, one of which Sarson says was very transformative for her because of the host’s willingness to listen to what the women were saying.

“We’ve been getting some global attention, and women around the world have contacted us with their concerns,” said MacDonald, adding she’s pleased about that.

“Women have brought forward their stories about how they’ve been harmed, and we’ve been including some of those stories in the writing Jeanne’s been doing.”

She said many of the women they’ve heard from are feeling too vulnerable, and are finding it “thrilling” to know Sarson and MacDonald are speaking out.

“That’s what these women are, caged birds that are finally able to talk to us. They’re hopeful,” she said.

The two women have also written Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann pushing for a provincial independent inquiry, as well as Trudeau.

“He said he wanted Nova Scotia to heal, but we won’t heal if they move an inquiry to Ottawa. It would be harmful,” said MacDonald.