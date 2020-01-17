TRURO – For another year, the 2928 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps helped bring Christmas to a local family.

More than 40 cadets, along with seven staff, sponsored a family through the Colchester Christmas Index Program. The cadets, which range in age from 12 to 18, purchased gifts for the mother and three children, as well as all the fixings for a turkey dinner and groceries for about a week.

“I think it’s a good cause,” said WO Stephen Burnett, 17. “It shows the cadets are willing to help out, and take the initiative to help those in the community. I really like to see these families have a nice Christmas.”

During the corps’ last gathering of the year, they had their own holiday meal. They wrapped the presents for the family as well, and made roughly 40 gifts for those at the Truro Homeless Outreach Society’s Hub House.

Angela Hamilton, training officer with the 2928 corps, said they’ve been sponsoring a family for about five years now. She’s not sure how it originally came about, but said the cadets had a successful first year and enjoyed it so much that they’ve continued.

“The money all comes from our parents, and donations,” she said, about the funds used to purchase the items.

For the homeless, the cadets made a snowman out of chocolate and mittens. A chocolate bar was decorated as a snowman, while the mittens were used as a hat.

At their gathering, Joan Keller, chairwoman for the homeless society, dropped by to pick up the gifts to take them back to the shelter.

“The mother of the sponsor family also attended. She picked up the gifts and food, as she wanted to surprise her children,” said Hamilton.

Now that the holidays are over, the cadets are back at their normal routine, and some are participating in a winter expedition with the Nova Scotia Highlanders. For two weekends, and two weeknights, cadets will learn survival skills outside through a partnership with the Highlanders.

“It was really fun,” said Burnett, who participated on a previous occasion. “We did basically what the Highlanders did. We spent time outside and our only heat source was our lantern and sleeping bag.”

The cadet said they built shelters with the Highlanders, and also had the opportunity to go snowshoeing.

“I walked away with a lot of leadership skills. Learning from the Highlanders was great,” said Burnett.