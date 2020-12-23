TRURO – If you’ve been waiting for Truro’s outdoor skating rink, you won’t have to wait much longer to lace up those skates.

The town’s Caldwell Roach Kings Mutual Insurance Ice Surface is opening at 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Civic Square, with a number of regulations in place under the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really want to encourage people to get outside and be active in the winter months,” said Ashley Simms, the director of Truro’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department. “We hope to have the ice in by Christmas.”

When open, those wanting to skate will have to pre-register online by visiting www.truro.ca, which will allow for the town to conduct contact tracing if the need arises. Ice times are for 45 minutes each, with a maximum of 25 people on the ice at one time. Should there be too many people on the ice, skaters are to follow public health guidelines, register for another time, or check into the free public skate times at Colchester Legion Stadium.

Skaters are encouraged to follow all public health protocols in place, including wearing a mask while skating, and follow restrictions on physical distancing.

“We definitely want to encourage skaters to stay in their own bubble and keep their distance from others,” said Simms. “We are also asking people to wear a mask when they are not able to maintain six feet distance from others. It is highly recommended to wear a mask at all times.”

Preparing the ice surface isn’t an easy task. Andy Johnson says it takes roughly 160 work hours to get things installed and the ice surface created. Four town employees have been working on the green space at the Civic Square, with lots of anticipation from the public.

“The weather window is the first big hurdle we have to make it over,” Johnson said. “We have to make sure it’s not too cold to install the equipment.”

Wind, he says, is also a major factor when it comes to having to lay the 150×100 feet of plastic.

“When the winds are high, you can imagine that piece is susceptible to becoming a parachute,” he laughed.

Equipment gets moved into Truro’s Civic Square to prepare the outdoor ice surface for the season. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

There are also 24 rolls of four-foot tubing that needs to be laid. The tubing will be filled with glycol to create frost, which the water then sticks to.

“The ice will conform to the tubes, and we keep building up the layers until it’s safe enough to skate on,” said Johnson, adding skating on the surface before it’s ready could lead to the tubing being cut.

With a temperature overnight Dec. 15 of -25C in the forecast, Johnson called it “great weather” for making ice.

He planned on using the cold temperature to his advantage in beginning the ice-making process, and would continue the following day.

“It’s not turning on the water and letting it fill,” he said. “It’s a gradual thing, creating layer after layer.”

Last year, the ice surface was open around the middle of December, and closed just before March Break because of the pandemic.

“Fingers are crossed it will open soon, and definitely before Christmas,” said Johnson. “A lot of people have been coming by giving us the thumbs up. You can tell the anticipation is really high, which is not unusual.”

While the town offers maintenance of the surface throughout the season, there will be no one on staff to maintain the surface on Christmas or Boxing Day.

Similar to last year, the town is once again partnering with the Colchester East Hants Public Library in Truro to offer a skate loan program, beginning Dec. 29. Skates are available on a first come, first served basis, and can be borrowed with a valid library card.

Skates can be picked up during library hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We are looking forward to another outdoor skating season,” said Simms. “Please be kind to one another and follow all public health guidelines to ensure our ice surface can remain open.”