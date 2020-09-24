TRURO – The investigation into a fire on the corner of Prince and Pleasant streets in Truro on Sept. 13 has concluded.

Krista Higdon, a communications officer with the Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, which oversees the Office of the Fire Marshal, said in an email that the fire “was found to have started in the ceiling space and the official cause is undetermined.”

The fire started just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 at 622 Prince St., which housed four businesses – King Koin Laundry and Tanning, NovelTea Bookstore Cafe, T&V Electronics, and the Truro Kung Fu Kenpo School.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze overnight, however were unable to save the building. The fire was contained to the building, with at least one neighbouring building sustaining heat damage.

Residents of second story apartments above commercial business across the street from the fire were evacuated due to heavy smoke conditions.

No one was injured during the blaze.