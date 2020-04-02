TRURO – Another 20 cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed, bringing the total in Nova Scotia to 193.

The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre continues to complete hundreds of tests every day, with another 900 tests done on April 1. The province has seen 7,446 negative test results.

Five individuals remain in hospital with COVID-19, while 16 have now recovered and their cases considered resolved.

The province launched a website that contains a map and graphic presentation of the case data in Nova Scotia, including in which regions the individual samples were collected for testing (not where the individual resides). The information can be found at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Along with launching the data website, the provincial cabinet met via teleconference on April 2 and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor for an extension of the state of emergency, which began on March 22. The order would take effect at noon, April 5 and extend to noon, April 19.