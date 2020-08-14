TRURO – Two men are in custody pending an appearance in court following an armed robbery at a residence in Truro.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 14, Truro Police Service responded to a robbery at a home on Bayview Street. The homeowner said two males entered his apartment, pointed a shotgun at him, and demanded money.

The men left after getting a small amount of cash.

Two men have been arrested and are being detained pending a court appearance. A 22-year-old man from Millbrook was arrested at a residence in Millbrook, while a 27-year-old Hilden man was arrested at a residence in that community.

The firearm, a vehicle used, and other evidence-related property has been seized.

RCMP officers from the Colchester and Millbrook detachments assisted in the arrests of both men.