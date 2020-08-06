TRURO – Two men have been charged with drugs or weapons offences following an eight-month investigation in Colchester County.

Michael George Borden, 65, of Truro, is facing three charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, as well as one count of being prohibited to possess cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Harmony’s Robert Lawrence Borden, 56, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, as well as one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The men were just two of 16 people arrested as part of the months-long investigation, which saw members of the Colchester RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Truro Police Service, and New Glasgow Regional Police search nine properties in Bible Hill, Truro, Kemptown, Greenfield, and Harmony on July 30 and 31.

Items seized include cocaine, methamphetamine, hashish, cannabis, two firearms, ammunition, brass knuckles, a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW), and cash.

“This investigation is an excellent example of proactive policing in Colchester County,” said Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon, Colchester District RCMP, in a press release. “Using a variety of investigative techniques, officers worked together to ensure that dangerous drugs were kept out of our communities.”

Both men were to appear in provincial court on Aug. 6, while four others are facing charges and scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Oct. 7.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.