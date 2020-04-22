TRURO – Two more coronavirus-related deaths have occurred at a Halifax Regional Municipality long-term care facility.

The two deaths at Northwood bring the provincial total to 12.

“I extend my condolences to the families and loved one of these individuals – you are in the thoughts of all Nova Scotians. My heart goes out to everyone at Northwood at this time and we are working very closely with our partners to continue to implement an emergency plan to help bring this virus under control at the facility,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

On April 21, the microbiology lab in Halifax completed 849 tests for the virus, with another 35 positive cases being identified. The total in the province is 772 confirmed cases.

As of April 21, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 148 residents and 65 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 22,993 negative test results, 772 positive COVID-19 test results and 12 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Ten individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Three hundred and thirty individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.