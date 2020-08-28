TRURO – A fine art gallery in Truro is hosting two concurrent shows that will exhibit pieces by a number of Nova Scotian artists.

Visual Voice Fine Art, located at 128 King St., Truro, will bring “Inside the Box: 4x4x4” by the Nova Scotia Potters Guild and “Herbaria: A Show of Botanical Art” by the Botanical Artists of Nova Scotia Association.

The shows will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 26 at the gallery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no opening reception will be held and COVID-19 measures are in place at the gallery.

For “Inside the Box: 4x4x4”, members of the potters guild created pieces referencing the number four, while keeping to the limit of 4”x4”x4” dimensions.

The result is an interesting mix of functional ceramics and sculpture. Subject matters include nature, poetry, the mystical, social commentary, the witty, and the funny.

Guild members participating in the show include Danielle Sawada, Jennifer Houghtaling, Sharon Fiske, Gerri Frager, Judy Gordon, Carol Morrow, Nancy Roberts, and Jo-Ann Shaw.

“Herbaria: A Show of Botanical Art” features artworks created in the botanical art tradition by several members of the provincial association. Botanical art takes the form of realistic drawing that includes scientific illustration to show an understanding of the structure and nature of plants to re-create their likeness on paper in a variety of painting media. Botanical art has a centuries’ long, interesting history for medicine and science to pleasing aesthetic artistic compositions.

Association members with works in the show include Dr. Sunetra Ekanayake, Elisabeth Elson, E. Jean Gibson Collins, Mary Hill, Corinne Silver-Ledson, Gwen Paquin, and Twila Robar-DeCoste.

The gallery is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 12:30-5 p.m. Private viewings can be booked by calling the gallery at 902-843-9464.

For more information, follow Visual Voice Fine Art on Facebook.