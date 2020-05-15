TRURO – An underwater search of a portion of the Salmon River as part of an investigation into a missing three-year-old boy didn’t result in new information.

The provincial dive team, Truro Fire Service, Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, as well as the Halifax Ground Search and Rescue Fast Water Rescue team, searched the Salmon River from the bridge on Walker Street down past Stanfield’s Ltd. They were searching for any information about Dylan Ehler, who disappeared on May 6. His boots were found that evening in Lepper Brook.

A press release issued by the Town of Truro says the water, “although deep in places, was clear and the visibility was excellent. The side scan sonar was not used as divers could see clearly.”

Without any new developments or information, the Truro Police Service will not actively be searching throughout the weekend.

As noted in a previous release, the Truro Police Service is aware of an online group inviting people to search Dylan this weekend.

Neither the Truro Police Service, nor Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, condone or support this type of activity.

“We understand that people are trying to be helpful, but there is great risk to untrained people conducting these types of searches as ground search and rescue and the fire service are equipped with the proper equipment and training,” reads the release.

“In addition, the properties along the river are privately owned, therefore, anyone accessing these properties without permission will be considered trespassing, which is enforceable by local law enforcement.”

The town is reminding the public that the provincial state of emergency remains in effect. Public health orders, including social distancing and gathering in groups no larger than five people, are required to be followed and will be enforced if not adhered to.

“We ask that people do not participate in any unauthorized searches.”