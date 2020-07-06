DEBERT – By the end of the week, local residents will know if the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark will have a worldwide UNESCO designation.

Beth Peterkin, the manager of the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark, says the designation is expected to come by July 10.

“So this could be a crazy week,” said Peterkin, from her home in Parrsboro she’s working out of until an office in Debert is ready. “We’re all waiting by our fingers and our toes. A UNESCO designation would see us recognized worldwide.”

While Peterkin doesn’t expect international visitors to the site this summer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, she fully expects to see residents from throughout Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada to visit a number of the sites this year.

“We’re a well-kept secret in many ways,” said Peterkin, who is originally from Ontario yet moved to Parrsboro four years ago. “I have friends back in Ontario and when they hear of the Bay of Fundy, they think of New Brunswick. We need to change that.”

The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark stretches roughly 130 kilometres from the Truro area, along Debert, to Cape Chignecto, to Apple River.

“We have heard from other potential sites recently, so I expect it will continue to grow,” said Peterkin.

With the highest tides in the world, Peterkin says viewers are constantly amazed with not only the water, but the geological formations as well.

“They are very different at the various sites, from sandstone to granite,” she said. “With every six-and-a-quarter hours the tide changes, and so do the views. You can walk on the beach during different times of the day and you may see something different each time. The scenery is always changing.”

The Thomas Cove Mushroom in Economy. Allan Shepherd photo

With many restrictions, including travel, still in place due to the pandemic, Peterkin says the Geopark Society will have a chance to ease into an UNESCO designation and the attraction it will bring.

If the designation is successful, which Peterkin expects it will be, restrictions on travelling would give them a chance to iron out any issues that may arise.

“We will have an opportunity to make things grow over the next year,” she said.

With a background in tourism, marketing, and planning, Peterkin believes strongly in the engagement of community.

Engagement will involve businesses in the area, including restaurants, accommodations, or even attractions. Local residents will also be engaged.

“When visitors are in the area, it’s important the residents are knowledgeable as well to make visitors feel more welcome and to introduce them to the area.”

While she’s only been in the manager position for the past week, Peterkin has already had a number of people reach out to her with a desire to be involved, including with volunteering.

“Once we have that designation, I’ll be making a concerted effort to reach out to businesses and the communities, to have meetings when we can in a safe manner, and to get information out to businesses and through social media.

“People are watching for the designation. People are waiting for it.”

Peterkin also says it’s important to focus on the winter season, not just the summer months.

“Many trails are open in the winter. The beach areas and rocky outcropping are different experiences over the summer.”

She said increasing visitors over the winter will help the local economy, giving businesses more business in slower times.

“It would be lovely to keep businesses open longer, so it’s easier for them to make a living,” said Peterkin. “The economic benefit and spinoff could be great.”

Peterkin says a celebration is being planned for later in the year for the public.

“We need time to plan it to be safe for everyone,” she said. “We do want to have a party to celebrate, but we want it to be safe.”

Evaluators from UNESCO visited the site last year, and spent five days taking in the area’s scenic geology and attractions. If the UNESCO designation is achieved, it will give the area’s geological heritage a global platform and mark the shoreline as a destination for adventure tourists. A designation for the area would be the first of its kind in the province.

For more information on the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark, visit fundygeopark.ca. The website includes a list of the various Geopark sites along the route, which will continue to grow over time.

Creating a space on the website for testimonials from visitors is high on Peterkin’s priority list, so make sure to revisit the page once you’ve visited a site.

More information can also be found on the ‘Cliffs of Fundy Aspiring Global Geopark’ page on Facebook. The title will include ‘aspiring’ until a designation is official.

Once the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark opens in Debert, information on operating hours will be posted to the website.

To reach Beth Peterkin, the manager, call 902-728-2144, or email her at beth@bethpeterkin.ca.