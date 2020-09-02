TRURO – There’s a new face behind a desk at the United Way of Colchester County, one many people in the community will already know.

Sarah Flemming started in the executive director position on Aug. 31, taking over from Terry Hearn who had been in the role for more than six years.

“I love the United Way and I love the work that they do,” said Hearn, on Flemming’s first official day in the position. “As long as I can leave knowing we have somebody that can love it, work, and make a difference, then I’m ready to go.”

Flemming was most recently with the Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch, and believes her experience as the community outreach and housing coordinator will be a positive aspect to the United Way.

“I was able to work with different organizations and meet a lot of people, and really learn the different resources that are available for folks in Colchester County,” Flemming said.

Along with her time at the mental health association, Flemming has worked with a number of other non-profit organizations as a board director or committee volunteer.

One of the strengths she’ll be able to bring to her new position would be “knowing who to connect with, what people are doing within this community, and where the gaps are, as well as my ideas for how to alleviate them.”

Flemming says the United Way does “so much for so many different organizations” in the county. She’s considered herself a collaborator, however that was sometimes tricky in her previous roles.

“Sometimes an area of interest, and the organization I was with at the time, it wouldn’t be a fit for it to be part of that conversation,” she said. “For most non-profits, poverty is the number one issue that everything else stems from – not everything, but most times. The majority of things are really impacted by folks not having the means to get by.”

Being with the United Way, Flemming says she’ll have a chance to be at the table on a regular basis.

“I’m able to offer insights and learn more, and really work with lots of different organizations across Colchester County to really hope to lighten the load for folks and make some sort of impact with poverty,” she said.

Sarah Flemming is the new executive director of the United Way of Colchester County. Submitted photo

Because of Flemming’s connection with the not-for-profit sector, Hearn believes she will be a good fit for the United Way.

“She knows the issues so she’ll be able to speak to those issues. She’s knowledgeable and connected.”

While Hearn is still at the United Way as an employee for a few days over the course of the next couple of weeks, she says she will be available to Flemming for her first year to help transition through everything the United Way offers.

Hearn says she’s happy to help build the awareness of poverty being an issue over the years.

“People might not see it, but it’s there,” she said.

Under Hearn, the United Way launched Living on the Edge, a poverty simulation to give people the opportunity to see issues in the community. She’s also expanded the Day of Caring program, which now sees volunteers do into the United Way’s agencies they support and volunteer with some manual labour. Volunteers could help paint or garden, the opportunities were endless.

“That makes a difference for these agencies,” said Hearn. “It’s making those connections to the need in the community, whether it’s financial or even as volunteers.”

As the United Way is an international organization, Flemming is looking forward to “really learning.”

The script, she says, is already written.

“There’s lots of supports, it’s a large organization, so having lots of supports to check in with and learn from. Rather than feel like the wheel is being reinvented all the time, those wheels are already in place.”

Joining the organization during the midst of a pandemic, Flemming says she’s hoping to find some sort of normalcy, or a new normal, to continue to move the organization forward.

Throughout the pandemic, Hearn says the United Way of Colchester has been busier than ever with the need for emergency support.

Things began to shut down during the middle of March, and the United Ways in Atlantic Canada launched the Atlantic Compassion Fund.

“By the end of March, we had already provided small amounts of funding to a couple of agencies for emergency supports such as food for their clients, personal hygiene products, for example,” said Hearn. “From the end of March to the end of June, we had about 50 applications of support throughout our county, when in a normal year we do about 12. That’s all we’ve been doing for that time period.”

She says roughly $300,000 was dispersed to agencies in Colchester County through the Atlantic Compassion Fund to help with food, mental health, and isolation for their clients.

“People that were in need before were further impacted by COVID,” she added.

So far this year, the organization has also helped about 200 youth through its Back to School program. Hearn says the local food bank had received a donation of about 100 backpacks, which she thinks is the reason why their number was lower than the usual 300. The local organization also needed to wait to see what sort of plan would be in place for students and the school year, so the Back to School program wasn’t launched until the end of July.

“People that needed it, got the support, and we still have supplies if the need is out there,” said Hearn.