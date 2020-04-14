TRURO – Ten branches of the United Way, including that in Colchester County, have come together to launch the Atlantic Compassion Fund.

Homelessness, food insecurity, mental illness, and precarious employment are already really difficult things to have to experience. Now, as public health measures are being made across the region in response to COVID-19, people who are already vulnerable are facing major disruptions and new risks – and many are in crisis right now.

The Atlantic Compassion Fund will help to meet basic needs, reduce the impact of further marginalization, and bring people back together when the time is right.

During this uncertain time, United Ways across Atlantic Canada have come together to ensure the most vulnerable community members get needed support. Donations will be accepted for those local non-profits affected by COVID-19. Funds raised will be distributed to registered charities and funded partners throughout Atlantic Canada and will be uniquely activated in each community based on local and emerging needs. Given the ever-changing response to containing the virus and reducing its impact, the fund will be nimble and responsive to emerging needs in the community.

To learn more about the fund, including how to make a donation, visit www.colchester.unitedway.ca to be directed to the Atlantic Compassion Fund site, managed by United Way of Halifax. Once there, visitors can choose Colchester as an option, ensuring funds will come to local community members who will need support. People can also email Terry Hearn, the United Way of Colchester’s executive director, at ed@colchester.unitedway.ca.