TRURO – More than half the cast of the upcoming Hubtown Theatre production are making their on-stage debut with the organization.

‘The Wild Women of Winedale’ features an all-female cast with nine actresses, and five have never before acted with Hubtown Theatre. One of those women is Annalise Corbett, who is playing the role of Willa in the production, which runs March 18-21 at the Marigold Cultural Centre.

“I have a Bachelor of Fine Arts (degree) in musical theatre, and I haven’t done a lot on stage since receiving it,” said Corbett, adding she moved to the area eight years ago from Toronto. “I’d been busy raising my family and working, so I haven’t had much time.”

But now that her children are older, Corbett said she really wanted to get back into acting, and auditioned for a role in the Hubtown Theatre production.

“I’m so glad I finally did it,” said Corbett. “I am really excited to be part of this.”

The Wild Women of Winedale has three main characters who are looking for a change in their lives, and they’re interviewed about the defining moments in their lives.

“There’s quite a bit of humour in it,” said Marlene Sears, who is directing the production, which is her second play with an all-female cast.

“These women are all fantastic. They’re a great group of gals and everyone seems to be having a great time.”

Along with Corbett, Vickie Gourley and Sheila Newell are filling the roles of the main characters. Gourley is fulfilling the role of Johnnie Faye, with Newell taking on Fanny. Rounding out the cast are Dawn Watters, Angela MacNeil, Debbie Delaney, Pam Gilroy, Linda Finnie, and Leana Todd. Shelly DeViller is producing.

When Corbett decided to look into performing with Hubtown Theatre, she saw the age group of the characters in The Wild Women of Winedale and thought it a good fit.

“Willa is sarcastic, and kind of a realist, and there’s a history or conflict with her sister-in-law that develops throughout the play,” Corbett said, a smile spreading across her mouth. “She doesn’t hide what she’s feeling.”

Working in a hospital in her own life, Corbett says she can somewhat relate to her character, who’s a nurse.

“She’s stressed out, and she’s funny – or at least she thinks she’s funny.”

To prepare for the role, Corbett said it’s a lot of reading through the script, and learning the comedic timing and tone of her character.

“And listening to a lot of southern accents,” she laughed, adding accents aren’t a strength of hers. “Watching a lot of shows and movies with southern accents.”

No stranger to the director’s chair, Sears says she is pleased to have five of the nine cast members making their Hubtown Theatre debut with this production.

“I was surprised we had so many come out to auditions,” she said. “But each of the actresses seems to fit their role perfectly.”

Corbett agrees when it comes to her castmates, saying they’re working well together.

“They’re a really good cast,” she said.

With her excitement evident about being back on the stage, Corbett is looking forward to what this experience is going to bring.

“I definitely will want to be back with Hubtown Theatre,” she said.

The Wild Women of Winedale runs March 18 to 21, with the performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $24 each and can be purchased at the Marigold Cultural Centre’s box office, online through Ticketpro, or at any Ticketpro location.