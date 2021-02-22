SHUBENACADIE – An Upper Stewiacke man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Shubenacadie.

A 37-year-old man from Elmsvale is charged with assault with a weapon regarding the incident.

At approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 20, Colchester District RCMP responded to a stabbing in Shubenacadie.

Police located the 38-year-old victim at the hospital.

The police investigation revealed an altercation occurred between the two men following an argument while travelling in a vehicle on Highway 2. Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, however no one else was injured.

The suspect was located a short time later at a home in Shubenacadie and arrested without incident.

Both men are known to each other.

The suspect has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Truro on April 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation continues.