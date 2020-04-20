TRURO – Friends and family are remembering their lost loved ones days one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

There are at least 18 confirmed victims of the attack, which began in Portapique on April 18 and ended with the 51-year-old suspect’s death in Enfield on April 19, more than 12 hours after police responded to the first firearms call.

Included amongst the victims is Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year RCMP veteran.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney confirmed the death of Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary school. In a statement, Wozney said she is remembered “not only as a passionate teacher, but as a shining love in their lives.”

He also says Const. Stevenson’s husband, Dean, teaches at Cole Harbour District High School.

VON Canada also confirmed the loss of two employees: Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton.

In Jo-Anne Poirier’s statement, O’Brien is noted as a Licensed Practical Nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother.

“She shared her deep caring of others as a VON nurse for nearly 17 years,” said Poirier.

Beaton started with VON about six years ago and was a Continuing Care Assistant. She leaves behind a husband and child, “and like Heather, was a caring and compassionate member of the VON team.

“All of our frontline care providers are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON. We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families.”

On social media, friends and family shared tributes of other victims, including Jamie and Greg Blair; Dawn and Frank Madsen; Jolene Oliver and Aaron (Friar) Tuck, and their 17-year-old daughter, Emily Tuck; Gina Marie Goulet; and Tom Bagley. Advocate Media Inc. has also learned of the passing of Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins, and Lillian Hyslop.

Victoria Lomond described Jamie Blair as “one of the most fun individuals I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

Lomond said Jamie Blair’s smile was as infectious as her laugh.

“She had a huge heart and was willing to help in any way she could. I have never known a love as strong and pure as Jamie and Greg’s. It would be hard to determine who loved the other more, although I am sure Greg would have an answer for that.”

Tammy Oliver-McCurdie created a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral expenses for her sister, Jolene Oliver, as well as her niece, Emily Tuck, and brother-in-law Aaron Tuck. The account says Oliver’s family is in Alberta, and they want to host funerals in both provinces.

“My sister loved poetry and books, she was the youngest of three and we picked on her often…for fun. She laughed lots. She was super fun and enjoyed the beauty in life,” said Oliver-McCurdie.

“Emily was 17, played fiddle, was into welding and fixing vehicles with her dad. Aaron was amazing at fixing cars and stuff. Had a great mechanical mind. Fixed and made things out of leather as a trade. Loved music, records to be exact.”

Goulet was being remembered by her fellow members of the public group Salsa Halifax.

“She loved her dance family,” wrote Daisy Cobden. “We are going to miss her vibrant smile, her kindness.”

Charlene Bagley posted the Tom Bagley was taken from her on April 19 “so unnecessarily I can’t even comprehend it.”

“He died trying to help, which if you knew him, you knew that was just who he was all the time. I know he meant something to so many people.”

At press time, tributes hadn’t yet been posted for the other victims.

Jon Farrington had taken to Facebook over the weekend seeking information about his parents, Dawn and Frank Madsen, who lived on one of the streets where the shootings took place. Late Sunday evening, Farrington removed the post, and instead left a photo of his parents and replied to a comment that his parents’ house had burned down.

Justin Zahl and Pearl Irene Andrew have also taken to social media to find out more information about Zahl’s parents John Zahl and Elizabeth (Joanne) Thomas.

“We are still waiting on answers on where my boyfriend’s parents are,” wrote Pearl Irene Andrew. “We have called the RCMP, the local hospitals and no one is telling us anything about them. They live on the same road as the shooter and we have not been in contact with them since Saturday night at 6 p.m.”

Justin Zahl posted on social media around lunchtime Monday he heard from police.

“The house is gone” and “they said they’re pretty sure they were in the house but nothing is confirmed.”