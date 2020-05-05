TRURO – What started as a small idea to bring a group of runners together virtually has since blown its organizer away.

Jody Mattie wanted to host a 5K run from home course for his friends and fellow runners with the Truro Run Tribe. Initially, it was going to benefit a local organization in need during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, with more than 600 participants registered for the event May 8-10, the funds raised will support those affected by the Portapique and area shooting.

“It’s a super simple concept,” Mattie explained, noting his friend Luke MacDonald with Aerobics First started a course from his house years ago in support of local charities.

“We would get together at Luke’s house, throw our money in a hat, go for a 5K run, and come back and enjoy cookies and coffee,” said Mattie. “He called it ‘My Home Course 5K’ because it was his home course. We’ve run it about three to four times over the last year-and-a-half.”

The runs have continued during the pandemic, with the last run ‘together’ the weekend of April 18 and 19, the same weekend as the massacre.

“While I was running I thought, ‘why don’t we get the Truro Run Tribe involved and do the same sort of thing here,’” Mattie said. “With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, places are hurting, and I thought about the food bank.”

He said the plan was to do the run in about five weeks’ time.

But the following morning, Mattie heard the news about the shootings throughout the province and thought, ‘why don’t we do this now?’

“Unfortunately, this is a time when the running community is hurting, so why not do this virtually, and do a good deed.”

Mattie thought the run would see about 40 to 50 people involved – members of the Truro Run Tribe, as well as some of his other running friends in Cape Breton. Participants can run their 5K route at any time from May 8 to 10.

“Now we have over 600 people registered, and we’re pushing $25,000 in registration and donations,” said Mattie. “Fifty people was my goal and it’s really cool this has struck a chord with people.”

Mattie created ‘My Home Course 5K NS Strong’ on Race Roster for people to register, and he’s able to see where participants live.

He said every province and territory has participants registered, as well as into the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Australia.

“As Luke MacDonald said, there are Nova Scotians all over the world,” he said.

For those not wanting to run, participants can choose to register for a 5K walk. Many participants are doing it as a family, including with their children and dogs. Mattie added the walk portion after reaching out to a friend in Ottawa, who is connected to the national running scene.

“The next morning, there were more registered and we were in Canadian Running Magazine…that’s the running community for you. It just spreads like wildfire.”

Mattie said he’s working with Craig Burgess, with the recreation department at the Municipality of Colchester County, to have the funds dispersed. It will be held in a trust, to be made available to a new legacy society that’s currently being formed.

Mattie said the pandemic restrictions are really hurting a lot of runners everywhere. While he doesn’t get out to the weekly group runs the tribe hosts twice weekly, he does run with others when he can.

“I run a lot with friends in the city…and we just can’t get together now. Races everywhere are cancelled. I was supposed to run in California last month, but that was cancelled. The Boston Marathon didn’t happen.

“People are really missing out on that camaraderie and being together. This virtual event is one way to bring back a sense of community.”