TRURO – Residents in long-term care homes across the province, as well as those in homes for persons with disabilities, can soon have visits with their friends and family.

The province is easing some visitor restrictions in those facilities, effective June 15. Visits at long-term care facilities, as well as those funded by the Department of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act, can resume as long as the visits happen outdoors and visitors stay six feet/two metres away from residents and staff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all of us but in many ways, it has been hardest on our seniors in nursing homes and those living in homes for persons with disabilities,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a news release. “That’s why we are easing visitor restrictions while keeping many of our public health directives in place to protect our most vulnerable.”

Individual long-term care facilities and homes for persons with disabilities will communicate directly with residents and their families to arrange visits.

“I can only imagine how tough it has been for long-term care residents and participants in homes for persons with disabilities to not be able to connect with their loved ones,” said Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health. “Outdoor visits are a way to bring residents and their friends and families back together safely.”

To keep everyone safe, a number of measures have been put in place for visits:

visits will only take place outdoors, in designated areas on the facility’s grounds

a maximum of two visitors may attend at one time

visitors must maintain physical distance of two metres or six feet

visitors must be screened for COVID-19 upon entry and wear a non-medical mask; anyone with symptoms will not be permitted to enter

visitor information must be logged, including date and time of visit to the facility

visitors who are self-isolating are not permitted to enter the facility or grounds

visits will be monitored by staff, who will escort visitors to the designated area and provide personal protective equipment if needed.

Facilities will be provided with materials to support this change, including screening guidelines and staff education materials.