TRURO – Staff members at the Colchester Research Group (CRG) are no strangers to pandemics.

The group’s team, which operates out of the Fundy Trail Mall, conducts clinical trials to help further medical research. They played a prominent role in the swine flu pandemic in 2009. The Truro clinic was the highest recruiting site in North America, and the team ensured the safety and efficacy of the H1N1 vaccine.

That was 10 years ago, and now the staff at CRG, led by doctors Linda and Murdo Ferguson, are gearing up for trials in relation to COVID-19. With more than 17 years of experience and having contributed immensely to world renowned studies on HPV, COPD, shingles, influenza and Rotavirus, no one is more qualified than the CRG to lead the COVID-19 charge.

“Clinical trials in medical research are the building blocks to creating new treatments,” said Marika Schenkels, a medical student currently employed with CRG. “Every time you pop an Advil for a headache or get your yearly flu shot, you are receiving a therapy that has undergone many clinical trials and processes to get it ready for public use. By participating in a clinical trial for COVID-19, you would be a part of the global effort to create possible treatments for the virus, effectively helping to save lives and get our community back to life as we know it.”

Depending on the study, participation in a clinical trial can look a bit different. Generally, participation consists of meeting with a member of the CRG staff to learn about the study and make sure eligibility is met.

The individual then decides if they want to participate. Once the clinical study begins, each participant will complete a couple of study visits, for which travel compensation is provided.

“Not only are clinical trials important in helping develop treatments and spur new medical research, but they are also crucial in providing a link between patients and doctors in our community,” said Schenkels.

Since Dr. Linda Ferguson started the Colchester Research Group in 2003, the team has been providing care to patients in the Truro area that they otherwise would not have been able to receive, due to cost or access considerations.

In addition to research, the Fergusons operate the Truro Walk In Clinic, also at Fundy Trail Mall. The clinic is staffed by different family physicians from the Truro area who make an effort despite their already busy practices and long hours to see as many patients as possible. Many of these people don’t have family doctors themselves, which is equally as frustrating for doctors and patients alike.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has created its fair share of uncertainty, you can rest assured that there are still members of our community working hard to care for and support the medical needs of the Truro area,” said Schenkels, adding the CRG needs the public’s help.

Anyone interested in learning more about the COVID-19 clinical research, including how to volunteer, can contact the Colchester Research Group by emailing truroclinics@eastlink.ca, calling 902-843-3530, texting 902-890-6805, or visiting the website https://www.colchesterresearchgroup.net. The Colchester Research Group can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.