TRURO – Frozen meals delivered to your doorstep.

That’s exactly what the VON is offering clients in Colchester and East Hants through their Frozen Favourites program.

Donna Verheuvel, program coordinator, said the program is still running during the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, and is available on a daily basis.

“We know there are clients out there who don’t have family and can’t get to the grocery store themselves,” said Verheuvel. “We usually only deliver once a week, but we are available every day for whoever needs the meals.”

The VON launched the program in June, with meals being prepared by Apetito in the Annapolis Valley. There are 11 meals to choose from, and vary from sweet and sour chicken to baked ham. There are gluten-free options, those with low sodium content, and even some pureed meals available.

“This is a way to offer extra awareness in the community. There are not a lot of selections of meals on wheels in Truro,” Verheuvel said.

“We are here for anyone that needs it, and we really want to enforce that this is a viable option.”

Verheuvel said there is normally a delivery fee charged, however that fee is being waived during the pandemic.

There is a five meal minimum per order, with meals – which are single servings – available at $6 each. Credit cards are the preferred method of payment – done over the phone, however invoicing is available and Verheuvel says they will accept cheques.

“We just aren’t taking cash at the moment,” she said.

Meals are delivered to the client’s doorstep, with a phone call then being made so the client is aware their order has arrived.

Services are offered Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For more information or to order, call 902-893-3803, extension 313.