TRURO – Soup lovers rejoice, it’s almost time for the United Way of Colchester County’s annual event.

Soup Fest will be held Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Truro Farmers’ Market. Unlike previous years, there will not be an option for dining in.

“Unfortunately we had quite a few events we would do for the public that we couldn’t do because of COVID-19,” said Sarah Flemming, executive director of the United Way. “We wanted to have this one as it provides an opportunity to support those local restaurants, as we all know they’ve had a hard year, and this is an opportunity for us to help those agencies in the community we’ve been supporting.”

This year’s event will see ticket holders attend the market, using the Young Street entrance (where NovelTea is), and check-in with their name and phone number for contact tracing. They will then proceed to each of the vendors (all to be distanced) to pick up their sample size soup. Customers are to follow public health protocols such as wearing a face mask and distancing.

“We’re hoping for 10 vendors, but we may have 12. We’re very excited,” said Flemming.

Once soup is picked up, customers head out the door.

There is also a contactless pick-up option, similar to what the farmers’ market currently offers. Flemming says ticket holders can park under the canopy and call the farmers’ market to have a representative pick up their order.

“Nothing beats warm soup on a winter day, and we in-house really enjoy this event,” Flemming said.

Vendors confirmed for the event include Great British Grub, Truro Farmers’ Market, NovelTea, Supper by Sylvia, Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch, Moss and Moon, and the Nook and Cranny.

Customers will once again have the option of voting for their favourite soup, albeit online this year.

“All the samples will be numbered and they will correlate with our menu,” explained Flemming. The menu will also include a link where customers can register their vote.

“It won’t be real-time, but hopefully we will know by the end of day,” said the executive director. Leading up to the event, the United Way is featuring its vendors and their creations on its Facebook page.

Tickets for Soup Fest are $15 each and can be purchased in advance at the United Way office (90 Esplanade, Suite 2), the Truro Farmers’ Market, or on Eventbrite (plus service fee).