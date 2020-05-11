TRURO – Extensive searches over the weekend for a missing three-year-old boy has come up with no new information.

Police, search and rescue, firefighters, and others have been searching for Dylan Ehler since the early afternoon hours of May 6. His boots were found that evening in Lepper Brook, however no other items belonging to the boy have been found.

The search turned into a recovery mode on May 7.

The Town of Truro issued a press release at 10 a.m. May 11 highlighting the areas searched over the weekend, with a second release two hours later to say the recovery efforts were continuing that afternoon.

Additional resources, including an underwater camera, will be used in the Lepper Brook area throughout the afternoon of May 11, to assist with the search.

The command post, which was moved from the Stanfields ball field on Friday to the Truro Police station, was again moved Friday evening to the Timbits Soccer Field area on Marshland Drive and Park Street.

Members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue searched both sides of the Salmon River banks from Highway 102 to the soccer field. This area was flown extensively on Friday with the Department of Natural Resources helicopter, and areas of interest were followed up by ground searchers.

On Saturday, Truro Police and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue members concentrated their search on the Lepper Brook area, where Dylan’s boots were located previously.

Truro Police patrol officers re-canvassed Elizabeth and Queen street residences looking for new information. He was last seen in the area around 1:15 p.m. May 6.

On Sunday, searchers focused along the Salmon River to Highway 102 and walked the riverbed as the tide was low. An in-depth grid search was conducted along Elizabeth Street, in the area of Lepper Brook.

Unfortunately, these efforts have not produced any new information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.