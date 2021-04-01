TRURO – The schedule has been released for the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship set for Truro and Halifax next month.

The Rath Eastlink Community Centre will host Group B, featuring teams from Germany, Japan, Hungary, Czech Republic and Denmark.

Team Canada will open the tournament with a game against Finland in Halifax, a rematch of the 2019 semi-finals. Team USA will face off against Switzerland earlier in the day, with Russia rounding out Group A. Russia’s first game will be against Switzerland the following day.

The full schedule can be found online.

Games in Truro include:

Germany vs Japan, May 6, 1 p.m.

Hungary vs Czech Republic, May 6, 7 p.m.

Denmark vs Hungary, May 7, 7 p.m.

Czech Republic vs Germany, May 8, 1 p.m.

Japan vs Denmark, May 8, 7 p.m.

Hungary vs Japan, May 9, 7 p.m.

Czech Republic vs Denmark, May 10, 1 p.m.

Germany vs Hungary, May 10, 7 p.m.

Japan vs Czech Republic, May 11, 1 p.m.

Denmark vs Germany, May 11, 7 p.m.

Preliminary play ends May 11 with the quarter-finals beginning May 13 between Group A and the top three teams from Group B. Two quarter-final games will be in Truro on May 13, with two placement games on May 14, also in Truro.

Semi-finals will be played May 15, with the medal games May 16, all in Halifax.

There will be no promoted or relegated teams this year. A novelty will be placement games for quarter-final losers determining the final ranking for the final four places. The first round will be May 14, with the winners advancing to the fifth place game on May 16. The winners of that game will earn a spot in Group A in the next women’s world championships.

Hockey Canada remains in discussions with both the provincial government and Public Health, and Hockey Canada is exploring the opportunity to have a limited number of fans attend games at both venues.

Grant MacDonald, general manager of the event, says excitement in Nova Scotia has been building for almost two and a half years.

“The release of the schedule provides fans and athletes alike with another reason to get excited for the top hockey players in the world to face off on the East Coast,” said MacDonald, in a press release issued by IIHF. “After 17 years since Nova Scotia last hosted the Women’s World Championship, we are thrilled to be back in Halifax and Truro. As the participating teams begin to unveil their rosters over the coming weeks, we know the excitement will continue to build as we look to host a safe and successful world championship.