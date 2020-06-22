TRURO – It’s finally confirmed the top women’s hockey players in the world will be in Truro and Halifax next year.

The 2020 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) Women’s World Championships was originally scheduled to be played in Halifax and Truro earlier this year, however was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the cancellation was announced, Hockey Canada’s chief executive officer, Tom Renney, said the organization was assured its hosting agreement would be honoured and the championship would return to the area next year, subject to formal approval by the IIHF Congress.

The 2020 IIHF Extra-Ordinary Congress has officially assigned the tournament to the province. The proposed dates are April 7-17, 2021.

According to the IIHF’s website, the proposed dates are being discussed with the teams. Participating teams for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships would include the U.S., Canada, Finland, Russia, Switzerland (all of Group A, with games in Halifax), and Japan, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, and Hungary playing out of Truro.

Once confirmed, the dates will be published on IIHF.com, with the schedules and tournament pages being published later in the year.