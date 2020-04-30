TRURO – First responders who responded to the mass shooting that began in Portapique on April 18 will have support in the future through Wounded Warriors Canada.

The national organization launched a #NovaScotiaStrong First Responder Fund to provide mental health support for members, as well as their families, affected by the tragedy.

Scott Maxwell, the organization’s executive director, said the incident that left 22 people dead is “so tragic in so many ways.”

“You kind of feel helpless when these tragedies happen,” said Maxwell. “As an organization, we feel for the families affected, the communities affected, and the first responders. It is a very, very difficult tragedy.”

Wounded Warriors Canada utilizes best practices and evidence-based care to create an environment of compassion, resiliency, and hope for the nation’s veterans, first responders, and their families. They offer support in a variety of means, including equine therapy at Sumac Farms in Trenton. They offer group and couples programs, as well as a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) service dog program.

“We know this kind of trauma and the effects of trauma can linger in a first responder long after the headlines are gone,” said Maxwell. “Triggers can re-form.”

Wounded Warriors Canada launched a similar fund following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash two years ago. There were enough first responders interested that Wounded Warriors Canada hosted a full group program that lasted about a week.

“Because we had success with the Humboldt fund, we thought we would do something similar, so if and when any first responders come forward in time, that dedicated fund would exist,” said Maxwell.

“This is what we do. We have a culture that’s build for the unique needs of first responders. We’ve got to help our helpers. When people begin to move on, sometimes our first responders are not able to do that.”

For more information about Wounded Warriors Canada’s #NovaScotiaStrong First Responders Fund, visit woundedwarriors.ca. Donations can be made online through the website, but those wishing to mail in a contribution will find the information also online.